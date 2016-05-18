LA Council Critic Arrested In Racial Threats Made Toward Black Councilman

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man known for his antics during LA City Council meetings is free on bail after being arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats toward a councilman.
Wayne Spindler, 46, allegedly submitted a public comment card last week during an open committee meeting. That card included images of a burning cross and a Ku Klux Klan figure holding a noose. The card also included a racial epithet directed at council President Herb Wesson, who is black.
Spindler was arrested Friday and released that evening. Bail was set at $75,000.
The card in question was handed to the city clerk during a meeting of the council’s Rules, Elections, Intergovernmental Relations and Neighborhood Committee in Van Nuys on May 11.
Wesson has said publicly that Spindler’s actions have raised serious concerns about the safety of council members and staff.
Spindler, who lives in Encino, is a regular at City Council meetings. He often addresses the council during public comment sessions wearing a KKK hood emblazoned with a Nazi swastika.
