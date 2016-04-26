Outdoor Kiosks Now Available For Traffic Ticket Payments

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Paying for a traffic ticket no longer means having to take time from work to stand in a line, waiting anxiously for an open window inside the courthouse.
Los Angeles Superior Court announced this week the placement of outdoor kiosks at five courthouse locations so motorists no longer have to go inside during office hours.
The kiosks – which are available seven days a week – accept cash, credit and debit cards, plus personal checks and money orders, which are not accepted online.
The kiosks have been placed at LA Superior Court locations (PDF) in Beverly Hills, Chatsworth, downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys and West Covina and offer services in Armenian, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.
At each kiosk, users can check the status of a ticket, pay and close a ticket, request an extension, make a traffic payment, request traffic school and reserve a court date, according to court officials.
As with the online services, there is a fee charged per transaction.
One Comment