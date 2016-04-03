Bernie Sanders Supporters Protest Election Coverage At Hollywood CNN Building

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A large group of Bernie Sanders supporters gathered at the CNN building on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood Sunday to protest the cable channel’s coverage of the 2016 presidential election.
Sanders supporters organized online under the #OccupyCNN and #BernieBlackout hashtags.
Many protesters voiced concerns that candidates are not getting equal airtime on the cable channel.
“Stop showing Trump so much,” said a man interviewed by Periscope user Sanders Fangirl. “Stick to the issues.”
“There should be fair and equal coverage for all presidential candidates,” said a man also interviewed by the Periscope user.
CNN on early Sunday afternoon had not issued a public statement on the protests.
