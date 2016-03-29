Get Your Peanuts: 3 Ways To Enjoy The Baseball Game Without Striking Out On Your Diet

As summer approaches, it’s almost time for baseball season. A fun activity for the whole family, watching a baseball game is a popular way to have fun in the sun. However, ballpark staples such as brats and beer can quickly derail your diet, and many stadiums will not let patrons bring in outside food. While it’s easier to do in some cities, there are healthy options and tips that you can use when you go to the game to keep your diet from veering completely off course.

Scour The Menu Beforehand

Even if you’ve been to the ballpark a hundred times, it’s likely that you stick with the same thing each time you go. But many modern stadiums have much more variety than the classic staples, and some of them even have legitimate restaurants inside. Before hitting up the stadium, take a few minutes to check out the stadium website to locate potentially healthy options. Many stadiums offer turkey burgers, veggie burgers, salads and other lower calorie fare. If the stadium website has nutrition information, plan out how many calories your selections will add to your overall count for the day. You can also use an app such as “My Fitness Pal” to calculate the impact of your grub.

Lay Off The Beverages

Some of the most vicious calorie bombs in modern ballparks come by the way of beverages. Sizes have gotten increasingly bigger in modern times, so a “small” soda can be as much as 20 ounces. The best thing to do is to stick with water, which is readily available at most concession stands. Besides, it’s probably hot outside, and being hydrated is healthy. If you must drink something else, check out a fruit smoothie or a juice bar. If you want, you can budget the calories of your chosen beverage into your overall meal plan for the day, but don’t allow too many “cheats,” or you could blow your whole diet.

Eat Before The Game

Since you probably can’t bring food into the stadium, opt for a healthier, filling meal at home before the game. By doing so, you can make sure that you aren’t ravenous by the time you hit your seats, and you are less likely to crave the unhealthy snacks that you’ll likely encounter in the stands. Eating before you leave the house also helps to ensure that if you do opt for a treat, you won’t go overboard by eating the whole thing. A little candy here and there isn’t going to destroy your healthy lifestyle, but eating beforehand makes it more likely that you will be able to eat a reasonable portion and save the rest for later.

Every healthy meal plan should have some wiggle room.Trying to make yourself adhere to a rigid diet increases the likelihood of cravings and potential binges that accompany them. However, even when you are allowing yourself to indulge, maintaining portion control and factoring it into your overall meal plan can help you do so responsibly. Planning ahead will also make it easier for you to relax and enjoy the game.

This article was written by Alaina Brandenburger of Examiner.com for CBS Local.



Save