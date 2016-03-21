Study: Travelers Rank LAX As One Of The Worst Airports Worldwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles International Airport has been ranked as one of the worst airports in the world, researchers said Monday.
According to Skytrax, researchers surveyed more than 13 million travelers about their opinions of 100 different airports.
Participants of the study ranked LAX in 91st place.
Passengers said they gave LAX a low score because the airport is dirty, has long lines and rude employees.
According to results of the study, Singapore’s airport came in first place.
