Feds Declare Hoverboards Unsafe, Warn Of ‘Unreasonable Risk Of Fire’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Self-balancing scooters – more popularly known as hoverboards – pose an “unreasonable” risk of fire to consumers and riders may risk injury or death by riding the trendy devices, according to federal officials.

A letter released Friday (PDF) by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) addressed to “Manufacturers, Importers, and Retailers of Self-Balancing Scooters” says the two-wheeled, self-balancing, battery-powered devices “do not meet” voluntary safety standards and pose an “unreasonable risk of fire” to consumers.

The CPSC received reports from consumers in 24 states of over 50 self-balancing scooters fires resulting in more than $2 million in property damage between Dec. 1, 2015, and Feb. 17, including the destruction of two homes and an automobile, according to CPSC Acting Director Robert Howell.

“We believe that many of the reported incidents, and the related unreasonable risk of injuries and deaths associated with fires in these products, would be prevented if all such products were manufactured in compliance with the referenced voluntary safety standards,” Howell said.

According to the letter, any scooters determined not to meet safety standards may be detained or seized at import.

“In addition, if we encounter such products domestically, we may seek a recall of these products,” said Howell.

The so-called hoverboards function like skateboards but operate using electromagnets, rotors and other advanced technology, including lithium battery products that must comply with federal regulations.

CSPC engineers have continued to test hoverboards – new models and those involved in fire incidents – at the agency’s National Product Testing and Evaluation Center in Rockville, Md.

Hoverboards are already prohibited on all Metrolink trains, under a ban that went into effect last month.