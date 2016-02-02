City Council OKs Airport Ban On Cab Drivers Who Refuse Customers Based On Race

February 2, 2016 3:04 PM
LAX, Los Angeles International Airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has approved a policy banning cabdrivers from the airport for refusing to accept black customers.

City News Service says the council on Tuesday tightened rules that punish cabbies who refuse fares because of prejudice.

The new rules call for immediate, permanent revocation of a driver’s permit to operate at Los Angeles International Airport if the cabbie refuses service based on prejudice against a race, nationality, religion, age, disability, sex or gender identity.

The action followed a complaint last fall by former pro baseball player Doug Glanville, who said he was refused a cab ride at LAX because he’s black.

The cabbie said he simply didn’t want to take a short trip with a low fare. He lost his LAX permit for two weeks.

