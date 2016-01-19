Jamie Foxx Doesn’t Consider Himself Heroic For Pulling Driver From Burning Truck

HIDDEN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A suspected drunk driver is alive, thanks to the quick and courageous actions of actor Jaime Foxx.

Brett Kyle, 32, of Newbury Park was speeding in his white 2007 Toyota Tacoma on Potrero Road east of Hidden Valley Road when he went off the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped over several times Monday night, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Marco Marin.

The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side and burst into flames outside Foxx’s Hidden Valley mansion, west of Thousand Oaks.

Foxx said he heard the crash and rushed outside to pull Kyle out of his burning truck just seconds before it was fully engulfed.

“As we pull him out, within five seconds later, the truck goes up,” Foxx told reporters outside his home Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t look at it as heroic. I just look at it as, you know, you just had to do something. And it all worked out,” the star said as he consoled Kyle’s father, who went to Foxx’s home to thank him for saving his son.

Foxx posted on Instagram saying he met the father of the man he saved, “No heroes…Just happy fathers.”

Met the father of the young man from last night today. This is all that matters. That a man, a son, a brother's life was spared last night. God had his arms wrapped around all of us…No heroes…Just happy fathers. A photo posted by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Jan 19, 2016 at 7:48pm PST

“As I’m getting him out, I said you’ve got to help me get you out because I don’t want to have to leave you. I said you’ve got angels around you,” the Oscar winner recalled.

With tears rolling down his face, the victim’s father, Brad Kyle, said: “I just kept watching it [security video] and going my God, my God, he didn’t have to do a thing. I think we all hope that we can do something when the time is there. But the question is: do we act or do we fear our own lives? And he did not. He [Foxx] was here when he needed to be here. He was here for my son. And as far as I am concerned, he saved his life.”

Kyle said he also saw on the security footage several other cars passing by but did not stop. But Foxx said there was one car that did stop. That driver is an EMT, who happened to have scissors to cut the seat belt so Foxx was able to pull the victim out of his burning truck.

The Academy-Award winner said that EMT’s name is Christian.

The younger Kyle was rushed to Los Robles Hospital to be treated for head, chest and neck injuries. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.