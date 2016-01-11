STORM WATCH COVERAGE: Storm Raises Mudslide Fear, Triggers Burn Area Evacuations | Weather Updates | Live Tweets | Listen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures

First Came Snow, Then Came Garbage: Mountain Residents Sound Off About Trash Being Left Behind By Tourists

January 11, 2016 11:22 PM
Mountain Communities, Running Springs, Snow, Trash

RUNNING SPRINGS (CBSLA.com) — For those who live in the city, a visit to the mountains represents a quick vacation.

But for people like Pat Matson it’s home and she says her town is often invaded by so-called flatlanders.

“It almost becomes like a lawless nation,” Matson said.

She notices broken traffic laws and leftover trash and sleds almost every weekend.

“I saw one person with what looked to be 15 of those sleds. I mean, c’mon. This is my yard. This is my home, you know? I wouldn’t do that to your home,” Matson said.

Even visitors have taken notice.

“My son actually tried to use the broken sled,” said a visitor.

Pictures posted to Facebook show a group of moms forced to spend their Sunday picking up broken sleds at a sledding slope near a Running Springs school. They even found dirty diapers on the ground.

Across the street is a sign that reads, “Private property. Stay off. No Trespassing. No snow play.”

“Broken sleds. Diapers, soiled. Their beer bottles. Beer cans. You name it,” said another resident, who has seen three decades of winters here. He says the amount of trash left behind is only getting larger.

“Bring your money up but bring a trash bag too,” he said.

Although residents of the mountain towns welcome tourists, they’ve decided to ask more of them.

“You know the old hikers adage pack it in, pack it out? We need something like that for the mountains,” Matson added.

  1. Gary Kabala says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    they don’t bring money, what I mostly see are mexicans

