Some High Desert Residents Boiling Mad After Running Out Of Propane

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) – Some residents in the High Desert have been freezing cold and boiling mad.

“I can’t cook. I can’t take a shower. I have no hot water. New year started off really, really horrible,” Sandee Miloszar said.

Miloszar said ever since she and her husband got notice that Amerigas was taking over as their local fuel company and making it part of Mountain ProFlame, service has slipped.

She said the company has not been topping off her tank. She has been waiting for a delivery that was scheduled for Dec. 21. In fact, her tank has not been filled since August, and her propane tank is empty, according to Miloszar.

“I was in tears last night. I was so bone cold that I couldn’t sleep,” Miloszar said.

The Miloszars are not alone. When CBS2/KCAL9’s Laurie Perez went to the Mountain ProFlame office in Littlerock, southeast of Palmdale, looking for answers on Monday, every person she talked to had similar complaints: slow delivery, no delivery and no answer to repeated phone calls.

Among those customers was John Montegna, who went to the office demanding an explanation after running low on propane and patience.

“My girlfriend ordered propane a month ago, and she was told seven to 10 days. And I haven’t heard from you guys since,” Montegna told Jeff Whiteford, ProFlame’s district manager.

When Perez caught up with Whiteford, he told her that “we’re slammed. We have an influx of new customers, and we have issues trying to get drivers.”

Perez asked if that has been the situation for a couple of months. “No, actually, just recently,” Whiteford said as he walked away.

He later read a statement saying AmeriGas is not experiencing a propane shortage. But demand is up. So, starting Monday, they are bringing in more drivers, service technicians and customer service representatives, according to the statement.

Whiteford will not reveal how many customers have been waiting to get their propane refilled but did say that the company has been flooded with calls.

Montegna’s trip paid off. With Perez there, he was moved up to Monday’s delivery schedule. But Miloszar said until she sees a truck drive down her street and fill her tank, she’s not holding her breath or turning on the heat.