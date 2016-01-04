Inland Regional Center Reopens In San Bernardino A Month After Deadly Shooting Massacre

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Around 600 Inland Regional Center employees returned to work Monday for the first time since the deadly shooting massacre occurred in San Bernardino.
According to the IRC, employees gathered in small groups upon arriving to work this morning. Grief counselors were also on site in an effort to provide support.
“It’s nice to be back and reconnect with everyone again,” IRC employee Don Meza said. “It’s nice to see their faces, to shake their hands and give them a hug.”
A security guard also checked identification cards of everyone who entered the building, located in the 1300 block of Waterman Avenue, to ensure safety.
The center has remained closed since Dec. 2, 2014, when Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 27, opened fire on dozens of San Bernardino County Health Department employees who were attending a holiday luncheon being held inside of a conference room at the IRC.
Fourteen people died and 22 others were injured.
The FBI has referred to the shooting massacre as being the deadliest attack on U.S. soil that has occurred since 9/11, CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported.
Later this afternoon, Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled to attend a private memorial service in Ontario for the victims of the shooting.
The conference room building at the IRC will remain closed indefinitely.
