Hoverboards No Longer Permitted On Metrolink Trains

Filed Under: hoverboards, Hoverboards Banned, Metrolink, Public Transportation
Michael Tran uses his hoverboard on the Venice Beach Boardwalk on December 10, 2015. The hot item on many holiday lists will help you zip around town, the shopping mall and from one end of the workplace to another.These so-called "hoverboards" or self-balancing electric scooters, are surging in popularity in the first season where they have been available at relatively affordable prices -- as low as $300 for some models. AFP PHOTO/ FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN
(Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hoverboards and other self-balancing electronic devices have been banned from Metrolink trains starting Monday.

Metrolink spokeswoman Sherita Coffelt said that if passengers board trains with their boards, Metrolink personnel will ask them to step off. The devices will not be seized, however.

“They may not be able to ride,” Coffelt said. “We’ll try to work with them and give them the option of returning to take another train.”

Metrolink executives made the decisions to ban hoverboards following informal discussions, but the matter has not been addressed by the agency’s Board of Directors, she said.

“This is a proactive step we’ve taken to ensure the safety of our passengers,” Coffelt said last week. “There have been concerns voiced about these devices catching fire and blowing up, and until there are more studies done, we’re not going to allow them on the trains.”

According to Coffelt, there have been no reported injury accidents involving hoverboards and other self-levitating products on Metrolink trains or at its 55 stations.

“We just felt it was prudent to take this action now to prevent anything from happening,” she said.

The so-called hoverboards function like skateboards but operate using electromagnets, rotors and other advanced technology.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch