Transgender Woman Accused Of Performing Sex Acts On Teenage Boys In Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — A transgender woman faces charges of engaging in sex acts with minors, and police asked for any other possible victims to come forward Wednesday.
Jane Maria Nicholson, who was booked as male but “identifies as a transgender female,” was arrested on Dec. 1. She is being held on $390,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Torrance police say Nicholson was arrested following an investigation of an incident that happened in the summer of 2014.
In that incident, two 13-year-old boys told police they were approached in the area of 182nd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard and offered oral sex. Nicholson subsequently performed the sex act on one of the boys, police said.
Nicholson allegedly committed the same crime earlier this year.
A 16-year-old boy told police he was approached in the area of 190th and Hawthorne Boulevard by Nicholson, who asked if he was interested in oral sex, according to investigators. Nicholson then engaged in sex acts with the boy, police officials said.
Anyone with information on these incidents or others that may involve Nicholson can call detectives at (310) 618-5570.
