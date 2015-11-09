Hiker Rescued After Being Stranded For 2 Days In Hills Of Altadena

November 9, 2015 11:05 PM
ALTADENA (CBSLA.com) — A 23-year-old hiker stranded in the hills of Altadena for two days was rescued thanks in part to several residents who heard her cries for help.

“I was just sort of standing here looking up there and sort of wondering and it took a little while before I heard anything,” says Frank Leonardi, who was on his patio when he thought he heard a cry.

After waiting a few minutes, he heard another cry.

“But then I heard very distinctly ‘Help!’ You know, it was very clear,” he said.

He and other neighbors immediately called 911 not yet knowing the woman had been surviving in dangerous conditions for hours.

The hiker told rescuers she didn’t have any cellphone coverage. She lacked adequate food and water and didn’t have warm clothing with her.

After searching dry waterways and debris basins, the woman from Reseda was spotted and hoisted to safety.

She was then treated and has since been released.

