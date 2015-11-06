4 Suspected Of Breaking Into Illegal Marijuana Dispensary In Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Four people were taken into custody Friday on suspicion of breaking into an illegal marijuana dispensary in Anaheim.
Officers sent to the 700 block of South Euclid Street shortly after 2 a.m. in response to a burglary alarm call arrested two suspects, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said. Two other suspects were arrested by officers who searched the area.
The arrestees, ranging in age from 17 to 20, will be booked on suspicion of commercial burglary, Wyatt said. Two other suspects remain at large.
“Officers have confirmed that entry was forced into the establishment and they have confirmed it is a marijuana dispensary,” Wyatt said.
“We have been unable to locate a responsible party and cannot determine if there as a loss or if the suspects fled without taking anything,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said all marijuana dispensaries are illegal in Anaheim.
