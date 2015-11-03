Top 7 Worst Sports Fan Tattoo Decisions

Most professional or collegiate sports teams and franchises have different levels of fans, based on passion and enthusiasm. In the stadium seats are rows upon rows of fans, and every so often, you’ll see what has become known as a “super fan.” The Denver Broncos had the Barrel Man, the Lakers have Jack Nicholson and Notre Dame has, well, Rudy. Somewhere in between these two levels of supporters exists a type of fan who, somewhere along the line, decided loyalty to a team or athlete warranted an impression upon themselves of a more permanent nature.

Hey, we get it. One should embrace the love they have of a team or athlete. However, just as these teams sometimes perform at a level beneath expectations, so, too, do these expressions of loyalty. We take a look at some of the worst tattoos on sports fans.

7.) Santos Futebol Club

This tattoo may not be as potentially regrettable as some of the others, but the club generally uses an orca whale as a mascot. As a contrast, the tattoo portrays a species of shark known to be one of the only potential predators of the orca.

6.) Liverpool Football Club

Apart from the fact that Rafael Benitez now manages Real Madrid FC, the case appears to be that, the more detail his face has, the more terrifying it is. His ink-mate, former vice-captain Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, has a shadow effect that gives an English footballer the look of a NASCAR driver from the deep south.

5.) University of Oregon Ducks

The “O” on the side of the tattooed helmet is substantially large compared to that of an actual Oregon helmet. We won’t discuss the merging of the words “Duck” and “Nut” into a single word.

4.) Shaquille O’Neal

Here in Los Angeles, we have an affinity for Shaq as well. While we stopped short of a tattoo on the forehead, we also decided not to make any such claims.

3.) Oakland Athletics, Dallas Braden No-Hitter

Commemorating Dallas Braden’s no-hitter is great, and this fan’s decision was to show Braden emerging out of what we suppose was a copy of that fan’s ticket. What is disturbing is the question of whether or not the bar code would still scan the fan into a free ballgame.

2.) Seattle Sounders, Clint Dempsey

If Clint Dempsey had merged with one of the “Goombas” from the Super Mario Brothers video game franchise, this tattoo would have nailed it.

1.) O.J. Simpson

Above anything else that may be argued, this fan used O.J.’s mugshot as the tattoo.