Skateboarding, Surfing Bulldog Tillman Dies Of Heart Problems

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — Celebrity skateboarding bulldog Tillman has died of heart problems, his owner Ron Davis announced on Facebook Wednesday.
Tillman, an English bulldog, holds the Guinness World Record for “fastest 100 meters on a skateboard by a dog,” and is a regular fixture at the Tournament of Roses parade. Davis announced Tillman’s passing on Facebook Wednesday.
“I’m sorry to announce the world lost a true legend…My best bud Tillman passed away last night. We shared so many memories skating, surfing and hanging out together. No words can truly describe how much he’ll be missed. Thanks for all the good times, Tilly.”
Tillman experienced an irregular heartbeat over the summer and developed a heart muscle disease, according to the Ventura County Star. The 10-year-old skateboarding and surfing star died on his way to a pet hospital.
The bulldog became famous in 2007 after Davis posted a video of him skateboarding on YouTube.
One Comment