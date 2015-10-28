Gay Porn Actor Gets 6 Years In Federal Prison For Extorting Wealthy Businessman

October 28, 2015 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Blackmail, Crime, Donald Burns, extortion, Federal Prison, Jarec Wentworth, Teofil Brank

LOS ANGELES (AP)  — A gay porn actor convicted of blackmailing a wealthy California man by threatening to reveal details of his personal life has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.

The Los Angeles Times reports Teofil Brank was also ordered Tuesday to pay about $500,000 in restitution to telecom executive Donald Burns.

Prosecutors said Brank — who uses the stage name Jarec Wentworth —forced Burns to turn over the money and title to an Audi sports car after the two had a falling out.

Court documents said Brank threatened to expose Burns’ paid sexual trysts.

RELATED LINK: Gay Porn Star, 25, Accused Of Blackmailing $500K From Wealthy L.A. Businessman, 50

Burns wired Brank the money and handed over his car in a bid to end the threats. He went to authorities after Brank demanded another $1 million.

Brank was later arrested in an FBI sting.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia