Gay Porn Actor Gets 6 Years In Federal Prison For Extorting Wealthy Businessman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gay porn actor convicted of blackmailing a wealthy California man by threatening to reveal details of his personal life has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.

The Los Angeles Times reports Teofil Brank was also ordered Tuesday to pay about $500,000 in restitution to telecom executive Donald Burns.

Prosecutors said Brank — who uses the stage name Jarec Wentworth —forced Burns to turn over the money and title to an Audi sports car after the two had a falling out.

Court documents said Brank threatened to expose Burns’ paid sexual trysts.

Burns wired Brank the money and handed over his car in a bid to end the threats. He went to authorities after Brank demanded another $1 million.

Brank was later arrested in an FBI sting.

