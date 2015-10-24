97.1 AMP Radio’s We Can Survive Concert Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fans at a fundraising concert organized by 97.1 AMP Radio in association with CBS Radio on Saturday were treated to a special surprise guest at the end of the show: Rihanna.

The sold-out show was organized in support of breast cancer awareness month at the Hollywood Bowl and featured Sam Smith, 5SOS, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas in a concert called We Can Survive.

“Anytime that I can get to do something for a good cause and also live my dream, combining the two is always an amazing experience,” said Lovato.

$2 of every ticket sold benefits the Young Survival Coalition.

Jonas described what it was like to be at this venue for an important cause.

“Being here is amazing, such an iconic venue. I got the chance to play here once before with a part of a production of ‘Hairspray.’ So, to be back as an artist playing my music is great,” said Jonas.

Smith also talked about his connection to the new James Bond film, “Spectre.” His “Writing’s on the Wall” is the movie’s theme.

“Being British, it’s kind of almost instilled in you as a kid,” said Smith. “And I really connected to the script and the film and their vision for this.”

5 Seconds of Summer, one of the world’s fastest rising bands, played in honor of breast cancer survivors worldwide, including bass guitarist Calum Hood’s aunt.

“If we can bring relief to people having a hard time, I think that’s an amazing thing,” said Hood.