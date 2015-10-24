1 Killed In Fiery Crash On 57 Freeway

October 24, 2015 11:48 AM
FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — A Sigalert was issued on Saturday morning after a deadly crash on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton.

One person was killed when an SUV collided into the center divider, with another vehicle driving off the roadway.

The crash occurred on the southbound 57 Freeway, south of Yorba Linda Boulevard at 5:37 a.m.

The person was reportedly trapped inside the wreckage, according to CHP officials, and another vehicle overturned after it had left the roadway and crashed through a fence.

The SigAlert was issued at 5:58 a.m., closing onramps at Yorba Linda blvd. until further notice.

  1. Wayne Penn says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Why doesn’t KCBS have an on-air discussion about motor cycle accidents on the freeway? Everyday there are one…maybe two motorcycle accidents…Why not gather law enforcement, legislators, bike riders and have an on air discussion to stop the accidents…Unfortunately KCBS is not proactive in solving problems…they just report them…and do not think out of the box!

