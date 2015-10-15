Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms Are Here, But There’s A Catch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you love marshmallows, then today is your lucky day.
That’s because General Mills has created Lucky Charms boxes filled only with marshmallows.
But there’s a catch.
According to the company’s blog, there are only 10 available boxes of the long sought-after cereal.
The company says those interested in getting their hands on one should take a selfie holding an imaginary box of Lucky Charms and then share the photo via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #Lucky10Sweepstakes.
Entries between Oct. 14 and 18 will be considered. For more information, including contest rules, click here.
