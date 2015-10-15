Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms Are Here, But There’s A Catch

October 15, 2015 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Lucky Charms, Lucky10Sweepstakes, Marshmallow Only Boxes, Trending

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you love marshmallows, then today is your lucky day.

That’s because General Mills has created Lucky Charms boxes filled only with marshmallows.

But there’s a catch.

According to the company’s blog, there are only 10 available boxes of the long sought-after cereal.

The company says those interested in getting their hands on one should take a selfie holding an imaginary box of Lucky Charms and then share the photo via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #Lucky10Sweepstakes.

Entries between Oct. 14 and 18 will be considered. For more information, including contest rules, click here.

