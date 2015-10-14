What Exactly Is Herbal Viagra?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have said that former NBA star Lamar Odom took over-the-counter sexual performance-enhancing drugs known as “herbal Viagra” before being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel.

Herbal Viagra and other over-the-counter sexual performance enhancement products are often marketed as a cheaper alternative to Viagra but are not regulated by the FDA and can be purchased without a prescription. Many are sold online.

“Herbal Viagra” can refer to any herbal product advertised to treat erectile dysfunction.

A spokesman for the Love Ranch where Odom was found said that he had taken the pills Reload and Libimax Plus.

According to the website for Libimax Plus, the pill advertises “7 days of powerful performance, a larger and harder erection, everlasting stamina and sex drive, and satisfaction for men and women.”

Odom also allegedly took at least 10 capsules of the male enhancement pill called Reload, which contains sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.

The FDA has warned that some of these products contain hidden ingredients, including undeclared prescription medications that can be harmful.

The products also can cause dangerously low blood pressure, especially if the user takes nitrate medications for heart problems, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

The brothel sold Reload to Odom, but its supply was removed by the sheriff’s office after the incident.

According to the FDA’s website: “Consumers should stop using this product immediately and throw it away. Consumers who have experienced any negative side effects should consult a health care professional as soon as possible.”

Additional dangers of common herbal viagra are unknown because the ingredients of the product have not had thorough review in clinical trials.

Known side effects of “Herbal Viagra” are low blood pressure and the restriction of blood flow to the vital organs.

When taken in large quantities, the drug can prove to be toxic.

