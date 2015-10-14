WORLD SERIES: Fans Get One More Moment With ScullyGame 3 Recap | Photos: Game 3 | Photos: Celebrity Sightings | California-Texas Wagers | Latest Dodgers News | Where To Watch

Watch What Happens When This GoPro Topples Into Pit Of Rattlesnakes

(CBSLA.com) — While hiking around Southern California, it often goes without saying that you’ve got to be on the watch for rattlesnakes.

If you’ve never actually seen one up close then this video footage will serve as a reminder why you should keep your distance.

Michael Delaney used his GoPro to get a little too up close and personal to a pit of rattlesnakes in Montana. A snake struck the camera and knocked it off the stick, according to his Facebook account. Delaney fished it out with a hockey stick and he had to clean venom off the camera.

The three-minute video will make you jump – we thought we’d warn you before you tried watching in full-screen.

The clip has already racked up more than 1.2 million views on YouTube.

