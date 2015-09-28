2 Men Arrested In Murder of UCLA Student

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a UCLA student, whose body was found after a fire in a Westwood apartment.

Alberto Medina, 22, was taken into custody Saturday in Fresno. Eric Marquez, 22, was arrested Sunday near his Westwood apartment, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

UCLA confirmed Marquez is a fifth-year biology student at the university, majoring in biology. Medina is a student at Fresno State University.

Both suspects were booked at the Van Nuys Jail on suspicion of murder. Medina is held without bail. Marquez is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to the LAPD.

The remains of 21-year-old Andrea DelVesco from Austin, Texas were found inside a burned apartment on Sept. 21 in the 10900 block of Roebling Street. The cause of her death has not been determined.

The victim was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was studying psychology and Spanish and entering her fourth year at UCLA.

DelVesco was facing drug-related charges at the time of her death. In June, she was arrested for a drug charge. On July 8, she pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing the drugs Ecstasy, LSD, methamphetamine and Psilocybin.

She remained free on her own recognizance and was tentatively scheduled to appear in court next week, according the Superior Court’s website.

Police are not revealing a motive or saying whether drugs were involved in DelVesco’s murder.

“She affected so many people so many positive ways that I am just beginning to understand,” said the victim’s father, Arthur DelVesco.

The victim’s mother said: “From the day she was born, we knew that she was an angel on earth.”