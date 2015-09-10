Emmy Award-Winning Producer Accused Of Stabbing Actor In Studio City

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — The search continued Thursday night for an Emmy award-winning producer and actor accused of stabbing another actor this week.

“I was terrified for my life. I’m just happy to be alive,” said 23-year-old Clayton Haymes, who explains that he’s recovering from a stab wound to his chest.

Haymes claims his landlord and manager Andre Bauth attacked him Tuesday morning at their Studio City home.

He says his group of roommates had returned home from dinner and drinks when Bauth told them he would win five Oscars one day.

“When he said ‘five Oscars,’ we all just kinda laughed a little bit, and he got really upset,” Haymes said.

Haymes claims Bauth chased him into a room and swung at him with a knife a couple of times before allegedly stabbing him in a lung.

According to Haymes, Bauth left the house.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Police Department was searching for him.

“I just don’t understand why he would want to do this to me ‘cause we’re friends,” Haymes said.

The two appeared in a film called “El Landlord,” which Bauth produced.

Haymes says the film is about a man pursuing his dreams in Hollywood and rents out a house to tenants, some of whom he ends up killing.

“I just saw a different person that night, and I’m just scared that I’ll see that person again,” Haymes said.

The detective investigating the case says the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed an attempted murder charge against Bauth and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information as to Bauth’s whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s North Hollywood division.