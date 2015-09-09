Jury Awards Ex-Employee Of Roscoe’s Chicken N’ Waffles $1.6M In Race Discrimination Suit

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A jury has awarded a former employee of Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles more than $1 million in damages after he sued the popular restaurant chain alleging racial discrimination and wrongful termination.

Daniel Beasley, a black man, filed a racial discrimination and wrongful-termination suit against the soul food chain that’s popular with celebrities, including Snoop Dogg and Larry King.

“It’s owned by an African American owner, but he gives full authority to the Hispanics to run it,” Beasley said.

According to Beasley’s lawsuit, managers at the restaurant on Pico Boulevard harassed him for being black and gave preferential treatment to Latino employees, including better schedules.

The grandfather from Compton says he complained to human resources and the company’s owner, but nothing was done.

He was later fired for what he says was retaliation.

“It just caught me by surprise because here I am getting fired when I’m trying to fix the problem,” he said.

Beasley says he became homeless after losing his job.

He and his attorney now hope the jury’s decision sends a clear message to all businesses.

“Racism, racial harassment can occur really anywhere even in a black-owned business,” said Scott Cummings, Beasley’s attorney.

“You can’t treat people like that and get away with it constantly,” Beasley said.

Roscoe’s owns seven locations across Southern California and can appeal the decision.

CBS2 called and left messages during business hours with both Roscoe’s corporate office as well as the business’s attorney but has not heard back.