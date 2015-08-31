Bell Police Name Person Of Interest In 17-Year-Old Skateboarder’s Death

BELL (CBSLA.com) —Police have named a person-of-interest in connection with the death of a skateboarder killed in hit-and-run accident in Bell last weekend.

Investigators said a gray or silver Mitsubishi Galant struck Joshua Maldonado, 17, around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Gage and Bear Avenues.

Investigators want to talk to Charles Garcia, who is 5-foot-11, 250 pounds and in his 30s.

“We believe he has information regarding this vehicle and the collision on that evening. And he is someone we definitely want to talk to,” said Capt. Carlos Islas of the Bell Police Department.

The Mitsubishi may have heavy damage in the front hood, windshield, roof and a broken left window, police said.

They have reviewed security video, spoke to witnesses and received tips. But they said there are still some important witnesses who need to come forward.

“There was at least four vehicles that stopped and (had) seen what had happened and then decided to leave without rendering any further aid,” said Chief Ed Dadisho of the Bell Police Department.

The victim’s father held back tears as he gave advice to other young skateboarders. “Take care. Don’t (get) hit by a car. Take the sidewalks or go to a park,” Silverio Solto Maldonado said.

“He was too young to die. And it wasn’t his time,” older brother Christian Maldonado said. “We just want some closure. We want to find out who is responsible for this. And we just want justice for my brother.

“He loved taking pictures; he would skate around everywhere just trying to capture that shot,” said Christian.

His friends are stunned and in disbelief that Joshua is gone.

“My heart is feeling really bad right now; I saw him two days ago. Every day you saw him, he was so cheerful. He was happy,” said Joshua’s best friend, Mateo Cordova.