Immigration Lawyer Says She Was Barred From Adelanto Detention Center

ADELANTO (AP) — An immigration lawyer says she was denied entry to a Southern California detention center after participating in peaceful vigils at the site.
Attorneys on Tuesday sent a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement alleging that lawyer Christina Fialho was barred from meeting with prospective clients at a privately-run detention facility in Adelanto after joining in peaceful demonstrations in August 2013 and May 2015.
Fialho is the co-founder of an organization that encourages visitation to immigrants in detention.
A message was left for ICE seeking comment. A spokesman for the GEO Group, which runs the Adelanto detention facility, declined to comment on the allegations.
The letter comes after two attorneys in Texas alleged they were banned from a family detention center after ICE officials claimed they violated visitation standards.
