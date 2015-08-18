LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man suspected of spying on customers with a hidden camera at a Starbucks location in Brea has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Melcher Carrilloalvarado, 44, of La Habra, turned himself in to police due to “extensive media coverage” of the camera, which was discovered by a female customer Aug. 14., according to the Brea Police Department.

Due to extensive media coverage, suspect came to PD to speak with investigators. He was interviewed and then arrested. — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) August 18, 2015

Police say Carrilloalvarado came to the Brea Police Department, where he was interviewed and then arrested.

A photo of the camera allegedly used – described by police as the “size of a large pen” – was also released.

Camera size of a large pen. Detectives working to ID vict and suspect from captured video images. pic.twitter.com/wXJOd3ylmW — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) August 17, 2015

At least seven adult victims have been identified, according to police.

Anyone concerned they may have been recorded were asked to email Detective Irene Crews at irenec@cityofbrea.net.

Carrilloalvarado was booked on seven misdemeanor counts and released with a notice to appear in court, police said.

A Starbucks spokesperson issued the following the statement in response to the arrest: “”While we remain disturbed by this incident, we are thankful the local authorities have made an arrest. We will continue to support their investigation in any way we can, and we will defer to them on any additional questions.”