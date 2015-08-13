Man, 28, Charged With Murder For Allegedly Causing Fatal DUI Crash On Long Beach Bridge

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A 28-year-old man accused of causing a fatal wrong-way DUI crash on a Long Beach bridge was charged with murder Thursday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Alvin Ray Shaw Jr. of Hawthorne has been charged with four counts.

In addition to the murder charge, he’s being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense; driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense; and driving when privilege suspended or revoked for a driving under the influence conviction.

The felony complaint also includes special allegations that the defendant personally inflicted great bodily injury and that his blood alcohol concentration was .15 percent or more during the commission of the crime.

RELATED STORY: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Possible Wrong-Way Crash On Gerald Desmond Bridge

Shaw was convicted of driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher a year ago, the DA said.

The defendant remains hospitalized. It is unknown if or when Shaw will be able to attend court for arraignment.

Deputy DA Rachel Hardiman said in the early morning of Aug. 1, Shaw reportedly drove his Mercedes against traffic and crashed into several vehicles on the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach.

After Shaw was arrested, he Long Beach Police department said that he had earlier been observed driving erratically and crashing into barricades near Special Olympics events. They followed him along the Downtown Long Beach Bicycle Path but said they ultimately lost sight and contact with him.

Miguel Gonzalez, 30, died in the crash, while a second victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

If convicted on all charges, Shaw faces a possible maximum sentence of 18 years to life in state prison.