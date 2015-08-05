Whole Foods In Brentwood Sold Asparagus-Infused Water For $6 A Pop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Whole Foods store in Brentwood was selling asparagus-infused water earlier this week for $6.

Feeling thirsty?

Some consumers did a double take.

CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold said Marielle Wakim of LA Magazine was one in disbelief.

“It’s kind of along the lines of their spa water with the cucumber in it but somehow putting asparagus in it instead of cucumber seems a little stranger,” said Wakim.

The bottle contained three stalks of asparagus.

Michael Hirt is a physician who specializes in nutrition. He says while asparagus is very good for your health, you have to actually eat it to reap the benefits.

“Here’s a company trying to promote health and wellness and you stick a couple of asparagus spears in regular old tap water and charge six bucks for something that really has no nutritional value no conceptual health benefit at all,” Hirt says.

Well, your wallet would at least feel lighter.

Weingold found on Wednesday the asparagus water is no longer available in Brentwood or at any other Whole Foods. A representative from the health food giant says it was made incorrectly. Weingold was still curious as to how the idea became an actual product in the first place.

Weingold received a statement from the company that said: “The product was intended to be water with the essence of vegetables and/or mushrooms to be used as broth (similar to a bone broth), which are typically made over a long period of time soaking in water.”

Wakim says it’s a reminder of how ridiculous and pricey grocery store items can become, even if this one was just a mistake.

“So, when I saw this water I was, like, this is a health food trend that is maybe one step into outrageous, bordering on a little comical,” Wakim said.

Whether or not anyone actually purchased the water and enjoyed it remains a mystery.