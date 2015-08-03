Police Seek Help In Search For 2 Men Suspected In Manhattan Beach Kidnapping Attempt

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching for two men suspected in the attempted kidnapping Monday of a woman in Manhattan Beach.

Investigators say a Manhattan Beach police officer around 8 a.m. was flagged down by a woman who said two men had attempted to kidnap her after she stepped off a bus at Sepulveda Boulevard and Eighth Street.

The woman told police she was walking northbound on Sepulveda near 11th Street when a black Honda Civic cut her off and two men got out of the car and approached her at the intersection, grabbing her and attempting to pull her into the vehicle.

The men saw a Manhattan Beach police officer driving nearby and let the woman go, fleeing eastbound on 11th, police say.

The female sustained minor scratches to her forearms and her shirt was torn during the struggle, according to a police spokesperson.

Manhattan Beach police seek the public’s help in identifying the men.

The driver of the car is described as a black man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall, bald with a tattoo behind his left ear, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The passenger is described as a black man in his 20s, about 5-foot-6, wearing white pants and a light blue shirt.

Their vehicle is described as a newer-model black Honda Civic with tinted windows.

Those who have any information regarding the suspects are asked to call Manhattan Beach police at (310) 802-5127.