LAUSD’s Director Of Food Services Resigns After Audit

August 3, 2015 3:19 PM
FILE -- An undated photo of former Los Angeles Unified School District Food Director David Binkle. (credit: iminlausd.com)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The director of food services for the nation’s second-largest school district has resigned following a scathing audit that found inappropriate spending and mismanagement in the division.

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced David Binkle’s resignation Monday.

An audit released in July found that during four fiscal years, the district spent $40.6 million more on food — but served fewer meals. The inspector general’s report also found Binkle failed to report his ownership of a food consulting business.

According to the district, Superintendent Ramon Cortines placed Binkle on administrative leave in December so that he would be available to answer investigators’ questions. Binkle’s resignation took effect July 31.

