Thousands Expected To Turn Out For Vans US Open Of Surfing Finals

August 2, 2015 8:00 AM
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing wraps up Sunday in Orange County and thousands of people are expected to pack Huntington Beach.

The big event starts at 8 a.m. but fans were heading to the sand early in the morning to snag a spot before the crowds came in.

“It is the prime event. They call it the Open of Surfing,” one man said. “You’ve got the huge stands right here. The surfers, even though the waves are, you know, not major reef breaks, this is like the biggest crowd to perform in front of and they go nuts and they show us what you can do on this kind of stuff here.”

The finals are scheduled for noon with a trophy presentation following at 1 p.m.

