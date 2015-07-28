Man Arrested In Hollywood Shooting Pleads Not Guilty To Capital Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A businessman authorities say ambushed a woman in a Hollywood sidewalk attack fueled by a financial dispute pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a capital murder charge.

Ezeoma Chigozie Obioha, 31, is charged with one count of murder with the special circumstances of lying in wait and murder for financial gain in the July 5 shooting death of Carrie Melvin, 30, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Obioha has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.

Police say Obioha knew Melvin, whom had reportedly threatened to take Obioha to court to collect several hundred dollars from a check he had previously bounced.

Melvin had a social media company and had agreed to market Obioha’s “hoodfellas” clothing, according to LAPD Lt. John Radke.

Obioha, who was already in custody, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of murder at the LAPD’s Olympic Station, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting occurred about 10:10 p.m. July 5 as Melvin was walking with her boyfriend near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place when the suspect walked up to them and fired a single shotgun round at Melvin.

Obioha’s defense attorney, Jovan Blacknell, said he has not seen any evidence to support claims his client is guilty of Melvin’s murder.

“The family’s just concerned that the conversation so far has been very negative about Mr. Obioha. And the image that has been put forth so far has been very negative. And that is not who he is,” Blacknell said.

Obioha is due back in court Aug. 31, when a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.

