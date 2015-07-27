Activists Fight Slash In Funding To Upland Shelter Amid Fears Healthy Animals Will Be Killed

July 27, 2015 11:10 PM
UPLAND (CBSLA.com) — A loud and spirited fight to save shelter animals in Upland was underway Monday.

The fight is over funding for the shelter in Upland Memorial Park on San Bernardino Road.

Armed with posters and pets, animal activists told CBS2/KCAL9 they were upset the Upland City Council is considering cutting $300,000 from the city animal shelter, effectively turning it into a high-kill shelter.

“The dogs are going to have a certain period of time that after so many times we have to put healthy dogs to sleep. And that is something that we’re all protesting,” activist Helena VanKooten said.

Mayor Ray Musser said the city needs money. Among his concerns: a growing community and a need for more police officers.

“We have six police officers on a shift, so therefore that’s not adequate. We need at least probably one or two more per shift,” Musser said, insisting there were few other options.

“Everywhere else has been pretty well cut,” he said.

Musser added he was hoping for a compromise in which the city might cut $175,000 instead of $300,000 to the city shelter.

The City Council was meeting Monday night to determine its fate.

