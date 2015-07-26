Vans US Open Of Surfing Kicks Off Men’s Finals In Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing was underway in Orange County on Sunday.
Three-hundred world-class athletes will compete in the event, which kicked off Saturday in Huntington Beach and continued Sunday with the men’s trials.
A half-million fans are expected to flock to the area over the coming week.
In addition to the sports competition, artist exhibits, beach activities and interactive displays will also be featured. BMX and skateboarding competitions are also included in the event.
Steve Van Doren, whose father started the Vans company in 1966, was in attendance, helping cook hot dogs for the public.
“One thing that my dad instilled in me, who started Vans, is that we’ve got to go and be a people person,” Van Doren said.
For more information, visit Vans U.S. Open Of Surfing online.
One Comment