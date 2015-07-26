Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt Secrets Revealed In New Video

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If the harrowing stunts in the new “Mission: Impossible” film look real, it’s because they are.
Tom Cruise said he didn’t want a stunt double to pull off one of the epic scenes for “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” so he suited up and did it himself.
The actor dangled off an airbus with a safety harness while braving 185 mph winds, a new online video shows.
“I’m feeling the force of the wind hit me,” Cruise is heard saying.
Crews filmed the scene eight times to get the shots they wanted.
The actor reportedly said the stunt was the most dangerous he’s ever done.
One Comment