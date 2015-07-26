Convicted Sex Offender Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Thefts Near Malibu

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a convicted sex offender for allegedly attempting to break into vehicles along the Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu.
A witness called authorities Saturday afternoon to report suspicious activity along PCH near Mulholland Drive.
Deputies arrested 33-year-old Israel Padilla, of Oxnard.
Investigators say they found a cache of stolen items inside Padilla’s SUV and recovered more than 100 laptops, cell phones, car keys and tablets.
Additionally, Padilla was found to be in possession of several tools and gloves, commonly used in the commission of burglaries, they said.
A LASD spokesperson says Padilla is an active parolee for burglary, having been released from state prison in April. He is also a registered sex offender from a 2004 arrest in Ventura County.
He is currently facing numerous felony charges stemming from this burglary incident, as well as a parole violation hold, according to the spokesperson.
One Comment