Convicted Sex Offender Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Thefts Near Malibu

July 26, 2015 9:20 AM
Filed Under: arrest, Cars, CBSLA, Israel Padilla, PCH, Sex Offender, Theft

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a convicted sex offender for allegedly attempting to break into vehicles along the Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu.

A witness called authorities Saturday afternoon to report suspicious activity along PCH near Mulholland Drive.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Israel Padilla, of Oxnard.

Investigators say they found a cache of stolen items inside Padilla’s SUV and recovered more than 100 laptops, cell phones, car keys and tablets.

Additionally, Padilla was found to be in possession of several tools and gloves, commonly used in the commission of burglaries, they said.

A LASD spokesperson says Padilla is an active parolee for burglary, having been released from state prison in April. He is also a registered sex offender from a 2004 arrest in Ventura County.

He is currently facing numerous felony charges stemming from this burglary incident, as well as a parole violation hold, according to the spokesperson.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia