Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Hits Fontana

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Fontana early Saturday morning.
The quake struck at 5:54 a.m. with an epicenter located near the Metrolink station, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Seismologists say the quake was three miles deep. They do not yet know what fault line was affected.
They also say there have been aftershocks and more are expected as the day continues.
Some said the shaking jolted them out of bed.
“This one was just a little sound … and then your body just went down,” one local man told CBS2/KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold. “There were a lot of alarms going off.”
The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 4.3 but was later downgraded by the USGS.
No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
