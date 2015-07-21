LA Commissioners Consider Further Restricting 3-Day Watering Schedule

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Watering your lawn only twice a week could be next for Los Angeles residents.

At a meeting Tuesday, commissioners from the L.A. Department of Water and Power decided to stay with the current three-day watering schedule.

But if the they can’t stay below state-mandated levels, CBS2/KCAL9’s Greg Mills reports, commissioners will ask the mayor and the City Council to approve further limiting the weekly allowance.

Los Feliz resident Dan McCarthy said he plans to take action as well if further restrictions are put in place.

“That is not acceptable. Everything’s going to dry out,” McCarthy said. “I’d call the mayor and tell him to let us water our property.”

LADWP spokesman Martin Adams says about 10 cities in the area limit watering to two days a week, with most limiting watering to a total of 24 minutes per week.

But not all water districts allow that much.

In Glendale, residents can only water on Tuesdays and Saturdays, up to 10 minutes each day.

According to Adams, new mandates could be issued swiftly.

“They could take action within a week and we could have new rules in place,” Adams said.