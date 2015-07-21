Displaced Residents Raise Asbestos Concerns After Roof Collapse At Huntington Beach Apartment Complex

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Displaced residents of a Huntington Beach apartment complex fear asbestos may be in the soggy debris coating their homes after a roof collapse during last weekend’s heavy rainfall.

The roof went down on the Casa Del Sol apartment complex on Brookhurst Street over the weekend.

Kate Marks and about three dozen other displaced families are waiting for environmental test results on the debris.

“It’s just difficult. If it was just cleanup, I think I would feel better and just stay in the motel that I’m supposed to stay in,” Marks said, scooping up the gray piles of matter.

“That’s why I wear these,” she said, holding a face mask. “Because you can feel it. You can feel it inside you a little bit. It’s just not right. Something’s not right.”

CBS2/KCAL9’s Michele Gile reports many renters are concerned the acoustic ceilings that rained down during the storm and the other soggy building materials covering their belongings contain the harmful fibers.

The affected units have been yellow-tagged, or uninhabitable.

Renters say the apartment management told them they would be reimbursed up to a point for hotel and motel stays. But it’s unclear how long they will remain displaced, and Marks says that is getting expensive.

“We did get a call last night saying it would be two, maybe three weeks before they could get all these units wrapped up. So the time element is kind of critical,” she said.

It’s remains to be determined how many people have insurance and what portion of losses will be covered.

CBS2/KCAL9 tried to reach the management company of the building but never received a call back.