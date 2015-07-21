Beverly Grove Residents Fuming After Neighbor Drives Through Newly Paved Road

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA.com) — Residents of a Beverly Grove neighborhood are voicing complaints after a newly paved road quickly became an eyesore, when one resident mistakenly drove through it.

“Yeah, I’d have to say it does bother me. It’s pretty ugly,” neighbor Harlan Gleeson said.

The marks go right up into a driveway, where a woman pictured on a cellphone video is seen trying to sweep a tar-like substance out from under her car’s tires.

“I forgot,” she says during an exchange with the person recording.

“You forgot? There were signs everywhere. There’s a sign literally right in front of your house,” the man behind the camera says.

CBS2/KCAL9 spoke to the woman in the video, who did not wish to be on camera.

She said she is sorry for getting into the sticky situation but that her English is poor so she couldn’t fully understand these notices from the City of Los Angeles that neighbors say went out more than a week ago, letting them know about the Tuesday’s project.

“It was a mistake from me. I see nothing, and I thought it was dry. I didn’t know it was wet,” she said.

Neighbor Fran Reed said “mistake or not,” there were other warnings all around.

“It’s disappointing because you like your neighborhood to look nice,” Reed said.

The woman left from her house, drove to one end of the street, turned around and then drove all back home.

She said she called the city right away to report the incident.

City officials are looking into how much time and money repairs could cost.