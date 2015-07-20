Police Investigating Fatal Shooting, Crash In Leimert Park

LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA.com) — A man driving in Leimert Park Monday evening was shot multiple times before he crashed into several other vehicles, hurting an unknown number of people and later succumbing to his injuries, police say.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of West 41st Street around 6:45 p.m. to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez says the victim was able to drive to Marin Luther King, Jr. and Degnan boulevards despite his injuries, but crashed his 2012 Cadillac sedan at the intersection.

The other motorists involved reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ana Quintanilla told CBS2/KCAL9 she was in one of the two other vehicles involved in the crash.

Quintanilla said she was traveling in a van with four others when the Cadillac came out of nowhere.

“I got out. I saw that everybody was fine and I tried to go help the rest of the people and one of the girls was screaming that the guy had gotten shot,” Quintanilla said.

The shooting victim, described as a 25-30-year-old male, died from his injuries.

He apparently had a woman in the passenger seat who was OK, CBS2/KCAL9’s Erica Nochlin reports.

Police say an officer on his way to the call was also involved in a collision. It was not immediately clear if that crash was a separate incident.

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting and say it may be gang-related.

