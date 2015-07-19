Wildfires Continue To Burn In San Bernardino Mountains Despite Heavy Rainfall

July 19, 2015 9:01 AM
San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Two wildfires continued to burn in the San Bernardino Mountains Sunday despite heavy rain flooding parts of Southern California Saturday.

The North Fire had scorched 3,500 acres around the Cajon Pass and was 60 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

The 15 Freeway is open and all evacuations have been lifted.

To the west, the Pine Fire, near Wrightwood, burned 200 acres and was 35 percent contained.

Highway 2 is open but evacuations are still in place for campgrounds in the area.

3 Homes, 20 Vehicles Destroyed In 3500-Acre North Fire In Baldy Mesa

300 Evacuated As Pine Fire Near Wrightwood Grows To 200 Acres

