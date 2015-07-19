LA County Beaches Re-Opened Following Severe Weather Warnings

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Southland beaches were back open Sunday morning after Saturday’s storm forced closures from Huntington Beach to Malibu.
Lifeguards could be seen driving up and down the beaches making sure no one was in the water and everyone was off the beach.
Last year, one person was killed in Venice Beach when lightning struck the water.
After that incident, new rules were put in place and now lifeguards are taking extra precautions.
“The salt water conducts electricity and therefore the water’s the worst place you can be if there’s any kind of thunderstorms in the area,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Specialist AJ Lester said.
Although beaches are back open, strong rip currents are expected through the remainder of the weekend.
