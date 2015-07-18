LAFD Issues Second Closure For All LA County Beaches Due To Lightning Strikes

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Fire officials Saturday afternoon issued a second closure for all L.A. County beaches due to lightning strikes along the coast.

The L.A. County Fire Department first issued an alert about weather conditions shortly after 8 a.m., asking that beachgoers cancel plans and take the warning seriously.

Please be smart if heading outdoors today!! #Lighting chances continue over next 48hrs. If thunder roars go indoors!! pic.twitter.com/Fh8yPlKNXS — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) July 18, 2015

“PLEASE take the advice of the lifeguards on the beach and seek safe shelter indoors!! If thunder roars go indoors!!” a tweet from the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division read.

The beaches were re-opened shortly before 10 a.m. Long Beach fire officials issued another closure, however, shortly before 2 p.m.

L.A. County Fire Department lifeguards followed suit. A closure was also issued for the Santa Monica Pier.

All county beaches were expected to remain closed until at least 4:30 p.m., officials said.

KCAL9’s Louisa Hodge reports thunderstorms were moving through Southern California and beach areas at the time of the alert, with much of the moisture coming from the south.

Supervisor Bernard Peters with the L.A. County Fire Department says several strikes were reported along the coastline, including at popular Manhattan Beach, according to the Associated Press.