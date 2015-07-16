CalTrans Warns Traffic Will Be Snarled Along Cajon Pass Due To Construction

CAJON PASS (CBSLA.com) — Construction is expected to make the 15 Freeway look more like a parking lot along the Cajon Pass over the next 10 weeks.
CalTrans made a video to show drivers the crossover lanes that will be used to help with the flow of traffic between Highway 38 and Cleghorn Road beginning Friday.
“It’s going to be really bad. It gets really congested because everybody goes down to commute for work and then they come up and then it’s the regular people and the people going to Vegas or to Laughlin,” one commuter said.
Anyone planning on traveling to Las Vegas or the High Desert should make sure their gas tank is full because you never know just how long you’ll be stuck in the car.
“With the construction, sometimes it has been a parking lot. Just as bad as the 10 Freeway on rush hours. Literally bumper to bumper,” commuter Jorge Esteves said.
“I miss the cheap gas but, yeah. I try not to let it get under a half because you never know what the pass is going to be like,” a motorist said.
Drivers concerned their cars could break down should avoid the crossover lanes.
There will be more CHP and signage out to help direct traffic during the next 10 weeks.
