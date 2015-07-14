Graphic Video That Shows Gardena Police Shoot, Kill Unarmed Man In 2013 Is Released

[Warning: Graphic Content]

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) — Video that captured Gardena police fatally shoot an unarmed man two years ago has been released after a long legal struggle.

The incident unfolded in June of 2013 when Gardena police stopped Ricardo Diaz-Zeferino and some friends as they investigated reports of a bicycle theft.

In the dash-cam video, Zeferino is seen wearing a black T-shirt and a hat. While his companions had their hands up, he is seen moving his arms.

The footage shows him, at one point, removing his hat.

He then appears to hold his hands out, which is when he was shot and killed.

The family attorney for the Zeferino family said the man was unarmed and tried to explain to police that they didn’t commit the crime.

Prosecutors have declined to charge the officers involved. However, the city of Gardena recently settled a civil lawsuit brought by the family for $4.7 million.

The Zeferino family and several media outlets asked to have the video released, and on Tuesday, a judge agreed.

CBS2 showed the video, which was first posted on The Los Angeles Times, to Legal Analyst Steve Meister.

“There are lots and lots of things that go into appropriately judging an incident like this. The video tape is only one aspect of many,” Meister said.

Since the shooting, Gardena police say they’ve implemented new training to slow-down fast-moving events, and also released a statement. In it, Gardena Police Chief Ed Medrano said in part: “We continue to sympathize with the families and regret their loss.”

The police department had requested an emergency stay, which was granted Tuesday evening, but not before another judge had released the footage to several media outlets.

Medrano further said in the statement:

“Although the video has been released, we are still moving forward with our appeal because we are concerned about the broader implications of this decision. In fact just prior to the public release of the video, 9th Circuit Court Judge Alex Kozinski issued an emergency stay of Judge’ Wilson’s order until the matter could be heard in from of the 9th circuit court of appeal.” To read the complete statement, click here.

Zeferino’s family was unavailable for an on-camera interview, but the family’s attorney told CBS2 they are happy the video has been released and are hoping to seek federal charges against those officers.