Wildlife Officials Warn SoCal Residents Amid String Of Coyote Attacks On Humans

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Four coyote attacks on Irvine children in just over a month have parents in Portola Springs nervously watching their kids.
The string of unprecedented coyote attacks on humans has prompted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to warn that residents should be particularly vigilant in watching their children and pets.
“You’ve got to be vigilant. You’ve got to keep your eyes on your children constantly right now, and I think we’re all feeling that right now,” said Jeanette Anderson, a mother.
The first attack May 22 happened when a 3-year-old girl walking in Silverado Park with her parents was bitten in the back of the neck.
One month later, a 2-year-old boy near a playground was bitten on the knee.
Last Sunday, another 2-year-old boy was bitten in his garage, and that same day, a 7-year-old girl was scratched when a coyote entered the family’s home.
“It makes me never relaxed when we are out at the park, and the park is supposed to be a place where we’re relaxed and our kids are playing and I’m constantly watching just to make sure that there’s not a coyote hiding in the bushes that I don’t see,” Anderson said.
Residents suspect that development and the drought may have something to do with the attacks.
However, Fish and Wildlife say they are occurring during pupping season, a time when mothers hunt for food for their babies. The season ends in August.
